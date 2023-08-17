FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Diversified Royalty Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

DIV opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

