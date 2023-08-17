FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mustang Bio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.92). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

MBIO stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000,000.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.