FY2023 EPS Estimates for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Getty Images in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GETY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

