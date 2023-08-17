FY2023 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.