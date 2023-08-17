FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Raised by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.18 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$169.72 and a 1 year high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.75%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.