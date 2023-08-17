FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Raised by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.18 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$169.72 and a 1 year high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.75%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

