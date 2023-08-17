FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Increased by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a P/E ratio of 554.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $58.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

