FY2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Raised by Zacks Research

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.59. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STE opened at $227.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 186.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.