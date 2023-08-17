FY2027 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 13.88. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

