Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Galenica Price Performance

About Galenica

Shares of GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 52 week low of C$75.25 and a 52 week high of C$75.25.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

