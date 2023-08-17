Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GALNF
Galenica Price Performance
About Galenica
Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galenica
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.