Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Raised to $18.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAMB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

GAMB stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 1,078,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

