Gas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $138.15 million and $2.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

