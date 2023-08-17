Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GNE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 5,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,053. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

