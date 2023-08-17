Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 20,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

