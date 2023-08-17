Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,744 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GEOS remained flat at $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,930. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

