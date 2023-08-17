German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

GABC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $862.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,131 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 407,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,627.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,869 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,237.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,627.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,599 shares of company stock worth $437,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

