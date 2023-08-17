Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Macquarie

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
GETY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY
Getty Images Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Getty Images
In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $66,061,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Getty Images
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.