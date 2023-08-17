GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $471.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $62.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

