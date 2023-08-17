GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Issues Earnings Results

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of GCT stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $471.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.99. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

