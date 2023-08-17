GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of GCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 789,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,326. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

