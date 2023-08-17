Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Gilead Sciences worth $288,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.