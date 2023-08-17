Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

