Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39.
Global X China Innovation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X China Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X China Innovation ETF
The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
