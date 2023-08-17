Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 221,188 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 554,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

