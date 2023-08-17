Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.72 EPS.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

