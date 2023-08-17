GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLYC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

