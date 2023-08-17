GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 2,857 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,668,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

