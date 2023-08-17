Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $178,323.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

