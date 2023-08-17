Gode Chain Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $180,415.11 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

