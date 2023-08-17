GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.52 on Thursday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

