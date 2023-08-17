Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 7,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,963. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $614,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

