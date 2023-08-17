Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.88.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$73.83. 5,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.87. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

