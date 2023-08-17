Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
Shares of GECCM stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $25.23.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.