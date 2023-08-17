Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 270,037 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 508,215 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $9,111,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $3,462,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

