Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2,389.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,065 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.