Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $10.18 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

