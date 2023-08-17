Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $9.29 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 187,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBIZ by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 175.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 605,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,392 shares of company stock worth $2,004,402 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

