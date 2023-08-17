Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 3.6 %

HRI stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

