Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 10,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 226.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

