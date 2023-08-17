Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

