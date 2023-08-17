Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 36,372 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Xerox worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Xerox by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Xerox by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Xerox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -58.14%.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

