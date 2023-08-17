Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $300.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.