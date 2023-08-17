Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 394,386 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,386 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,491.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 1,043,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.