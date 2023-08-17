GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of GHG stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,497. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

