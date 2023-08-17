Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded by Handelsbanken

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GRGSF has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Danske raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

