Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

