Grove Bank & Trust Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FIS opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

