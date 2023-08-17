Grove Bank & Trust Has $62,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after buying an additional 311,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $81.80.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.80%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

