Grove Bank & Trust Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

