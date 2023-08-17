Grove Bank & Trust Sells 3,157 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

