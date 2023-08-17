Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 241,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,588,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $16,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ASR traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $191.43 and a twelve month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

